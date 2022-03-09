Slovenia Keen to Invest in Ethiopia in Beekeeping, Technology Transfer

Addis Ababa, March 9/2022/ENA/ Slovenia is keen to invest in Ethiopia in beekeeping and technology transfer, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambisa had a meeting today with Slovenia’s Ambassador to Italy, Tomaz Kun Stelj, and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, Ambassador Demitu briefed her Slovenian counterpart about Ethiopia’s potential on investment, trade, tourism, beekeeping, and the technology sector.

Slovenia’s Ambassador Tomaz said, on his part that his country values its long-standing relations with Ethiopia.

He further expressed Slovenia’s strong desire to strengthen the relationship with Ethiopia, mainly in beekeeping and technology transfer.

The two sides also appreciated the existing encouraging ties between the two countries and agreed to further strengthen the relationship .