Indian Pharma Inaugurates Tablets, Oral Liquids Formulation Facility Built with 5 Million USD

Addis Ababa March 9/2022 /ENA/ Tablets and oral liquids formulation facility built with 5 million USD was inaugurated today.

The facility located at Kilinto Industrial Park commenced its first phase of the project about three years ago, it was learned.

The parent company, Glocare Pharma Manufacturing, invested 5 million USD in this first phase facility that has the capacity to manufacture 600 million tablets, and 7 million bottles of liquid medics per annum.

Glocare Pharma Manufacturing Managing Director, Venkatesh Rajendra Arakontala said the company “would be adding capsule and external creams/ointments section this year.”

The facility with 60 local professionals will also have 250 by end of 2022, it was learned.

According to the manufacturing director, the facility uses state of the art Building Management System (BMS) for the first time in Ethiopia. It will validate a series of products and be commercially ready after this inauguration.

The company has also got expansion area on top of this project for the construction of the second and third phases of the project by 2022 and 2023 with 2 and 2.5 million USD.

Health State Minister, Ayalew Teshome said during the inauguration that the country is formulating strategies to fill the gap in pharmaceutical supply.

In this respect, the facility will create knowledge transfer as well as jobs.

Industrial Park Development Corporation Director-General, Sandokan Debebe said the government built the Kilinto Industrial Park which is dedicated to manufacturing pharmaceuticals and medical to local needs.

The park that rests on 279 hectares of land can host over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies and offers serviced land, which includes the entire essential infrastructure such as a wastewater treatment plant, reliable water supply, and a dedicated power substation.

India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Shri Robert Shetkintong said Ethiopia is becoming attractive for Indian investors and many Indian investors are investing in the country.