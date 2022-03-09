China Vows to Play Constructive Role for Peace, Development in Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa, March 9/2022/ENA/ The government of China will play a constructive role for the peace and development of the Horn of Africa and the African continent as a whole, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said.

WangYi made the remark at a press conference during the 5th Session of the 13th National People’s Congress where he answered questions from Chinese and foreign media about China’s foreign policy and external relations, including China-Africa cooperation.

On the occasion, the minister said China will act on the outlook on peace and development in the Horn of Africa stating the appointment a special envoy for the Horn of Africa.

He further added that China is prepared to engage in extensive communication with countries in the region.

According to him, China will play a constructive role for the peace and development of the Horn of Africa and the African continent as a whole.

Wang Yi further underscored that each year, the Chinese foreign minister would start his overseas visits with a trip to Africa, reflecting China’s firm support for Africa’s development and rejuvenation.

Over the years, China has built over 10,000 kilometers of railways, up to 100,000 kilometers of highways, nearly 100 ports, and innumerable hospitals and schools in Africa he stated, adding that, these are not “debt traps”, but monuments of cooperation.

Noting that last year was a “big year for China-Africa Cooperation, he said, at the 8th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), China’s President Xi Jinping announced 9 programs for cooperation with Africa.

China starts implementing the deliverables of the Ministerial Conference this year, Wang Yi said.

“China honors its commitment to cooperation with Africa, and never makes empty promises. China will champion the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and work with African countries.”

The foreign minister added, first China will advance anti-COVID cooperation to deliver on President Xi Jinping’s pledge of providing one billion doses of vaccines to Africa and help Africa enhance capacity for localized vaccine production as Africa works toward the goal of vaccinating 60 percent of its population by the end of 2022.

Second, China will further upgrade China-Africa practical cooperation, accelerate high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and work for early harvests under the nine programs.

China will synergize the Global Development Initiative with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and take concrete actions to support the economic recovery and sustainable development of Africa, he elaborated.

Moreover, he stressed, China will continue to hold high the banner of multilateralism and will work with all peace-loving and development-seeking countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, jointly meet challenges and continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future.