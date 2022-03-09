KOICA 5 Year “Country Plan” Focuses on Manufacturing, Health, Green Economy & Inclusion

Addis Ababa ,March 9/2022/ENA/ Manufacturing, health, green economy and inclusion for sustainable peace are focus areas of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) 5 year plan in Ethiopia.



In a press release it sent to ENA, KOICA stated that the Country Plan is prepared based on comprehensive analysis of the priorities of Ethiopian government namely on the basis of 10 years Prospective Plan.

The four major priority sectors for allocating ODA budget for the upcoming years are manufacturing for future prosperity, health for better life, green economy for future generation and inclusion for sustainable peace, according to the agency.

The plan intends to strengthen manufacturing value chain, improve equitable access to quality health services, supports green economy and enhance resilience to climate change for future generations.

It is to be recalled that a memorandum of Understanding of grant agreement for two projects amounting 20 million USD was signed between Ethiopia and KOICA last week.

As per the newly established country plan for support in Ethiopia, KOICA will start two projects from 2022 onwards with a total budget of 20 million USD. For each project 10 million USD is allocated.