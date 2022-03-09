Associations of Ethiopians in Frankfurt Vow to Continue Supporting People affected Due to Conflict

March 9/2022/ENA/ The leaders of various associations of Ethiopians in Germany, Frankfurt announced their plans to continue supporting people affected due to the conflict in the northern part of the country.



Ethiopian Ambassador in Germany, Mulu Solomon had a meeting with leaders of various associations of Ethiopians in Frankfurt.

The Ambassador appreciated the participation of Ethiopians in the Diaspora in causes that call for their support at home.

She, in particular, mentioned the impressive response given to the Great Ethiopian Homecoming challenge.

The leaders, on their part, tabled their plans to continue supporting Ethiopia including people affected due to the conflict in the northern part of the country.

Discussion was also held on various issues related to services provided by the embassy to the Ethiopian community in Germany.