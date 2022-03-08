President Sahlework Launches Humanitarian Support Hotline

President Sahle-Work Zewde launched today a humanitarian support hotline that enables the Ethiopian Red Cross Society to raise money for war and drought victims.

The hotline, Ethio-telecom-adapted 9400, is now open for all who want to support people affected by natural and man made challenges.

The drought in four regions of Ethiopia and conflicts in some parts of the country are among the factors for internal displacement and need for humanitarian support, the president noted.

The initiative will stay active for a year and everyone is encouraged to send short message to 9400 to contribute 1 Birr by sending a message once, it was learned.

Ethiopian Red Cross Society Secretary General, Getachew Ta’a said on the occasion that more than 6 million people across the country are affected by hunger while many more suffer because of conflicts.

According to him, the drought in Somali, Oromia, SNNPR and Southwest Ethiopian People regions and the conflict in the northern part of the country are among the pressing factors producing displacement, making millions vulnerable and needing emergency humanitarian support.

“Ethio telecom has allowed us to use this SMS number, and it is crucial as the country is facing cascading disasters due to many factors, including the conflict and drought in four regions, Somali, Oromia, SNNPR and Southwest Ethiopian People regions.”

Getachew stated that Ethiopian Red Cross Society is working with domestic and international partners to provide humanitarian support.