Japan Expresses Readiness to Provide Support for Upcoming Nat’l Dialogue in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa March 8/2022 Japan is ready to provide support for the national dialogue and reconciliation efforts underway in Ethiopia, Ambassador Ito Takako said.

The ambassador told ENA that her country appreciates the government’s efforts and commitments to build a national consensus in the country through inclusive dialogue.

Recalling that her country had also experienced political chaos it solved through series of consultations, the ambassador stated, adding that the consultations had laid the groundwork for Japan to move forward and attain peace and prosperity.

According to her, Japan had also experienced civil war but overcame the conflict through reconciliation and tolerance.

Although many died in the civil war and there were victims, the ambassador noted that her country entered a new era through reconciliation and tolerance, she stressed.

Ambassador Takako pointed out that the national dialogue to be held in Ethiopia would bring many benefits to the people of Ethiopia, stressing that all should participate in the process for its inclusivity.

“I think it is always good and very important to have inclusive national dialogue. It is something that Ethiopians are looking forward. We would like to support efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in Ethiopia. We would like to see a sustainable peace in this country,” she said.

Moreover, the ambassador stated that she knows Ethiopians want to have their own national dialogue without any external pressure.

She said “we will see how it starts and in what areas we can provide support. I am sure the country would like to have its own national dialogue without of foreign intervention. If the country need any assistance from foreign countries, however, we are ready to do so.”

Speaking about trade and investment relations, the ambassador said discussions are underway with Ethiopian actors on ways of bolstering trade and investment.

“We have the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), which works both for the export and import between Japan and Ethiopia as well as in investment. Through JETRO, we would like to exchange information about business opportunities in Ethiopia. I hope information exchange will increase more Japanese engagement here in Ethiopia.”

Ethiopia and Japan established relations in 1930.