Ethiopia Celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD)

Addis Ababa March 8/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) for the 46th time under the theme “I am the protector of my sister” today.



International Women’s Day is annually held on March 8 to celebrate women’s achievements throughout history and across nations.

Ethiopia has marked the day with various events across the country today.

President Sahlework Zewde celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) at the Ministry of Defense.

During the occasion, Ethiopian National Defense Force Women Affairs Director Major General Tiruye Assefe said that women have fought hard to sustain Ethiopia’s existence.

She added that they are ready to ascertain their country’s unity like before.

Minister of Women and Social Affairs, Ergego Tesfay said in a message she delivered in connection with March 8, the government of Ethiopia has been taking various measures to ensure the benefits and equal participation of women in the country.

She also stated women were the most affected segments of the society during the conflict in the northern part of the country noting that a number of women had encountered sexual and physical abuses.

She urged all to give the appropriate attention to support those women who are in dire situation while observing the International Women’s Day.

In related news, Supreme Court President Meaza Ashenafi said that political participation of women, especially in the executive body has increased over the last 3 years.

The country appointing woman president and Supreme Court president truly showcases the reality, she added.