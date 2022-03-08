PM Mikati Says Lebanon Values its Long-Standing Relations with Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, March 8/2022 /ENA/ The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Azmi Mikati said Lebanon values its long-standing relations with Ethiopia.



Consul General of Ethiopia Temesgen Oumer conferred with Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, Najib Azmi Mikati.

During the occasion, the two have exchanged views on the current situation in Ethiopia and regional issues, including ways to strengthening bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Lebanon.

The Consul General has briefed the Prime Minister on the current developments in Ethiopia with reference to the path to peace and inclusive dialogue, humanitarian access and steps taken to address Human Rights violations.

The Prime Minister, on his part, appreciated the endeavor and current signals for peace and stability in Ethiopia.

He further noted that the Republic of Lebanon values its long-standing relations with Ethiopia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.