Industrial Parks Dev’t Corporation Envisions Creating More Than 720,000 Jobs in 10 Years

Addis Ababa, March 8/2022 /ENA/ Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) disclosed that it has planned to create more than 720,000 jobs over the coming 10 years.



Industrial Parks Development Corporation CEO Sandokan Debebe told ENA that the corporation formulated past experiences from industrial parks to plan a better future.

He added that attention is given to construction of industrial parks, job creation and attracting investors to industrial parks, among others.

Extensive activities have been underway to create job opportunities for citizens in industrial parks and benefit sustainably the local communities, he added.

According to the CEO, the corporation plans to create jobs for more than 720,000 people in industrial parks by 2030.

Similarly, special attention would be given to the construction of industrial parks and attracting investors.

To this end, land for building industrial parks is readied for private investors and public private partnerships businesses, he pointed out.

Land has been readied for the construction of industrial parks in Somali, Oromia and Gambella regional states, the CEO stated, adding that the corporation is looking for finance and carrying out works to persuade investors.

Based on the 20 years spatial plan conducted for industrial parks by the corporation, there is a potential of building over 100 industrial parks in the country, it was learned.

Accordingly, areas suitable for construction of industrial parks have already been identified, Sandokan said.

Some 13 industrial parks have been built so far in Ethiopia and 80,000 jobs created for citizens.

The parks mostly given to investors in the textile and garment sectors have been generating hard currency.