Media Expected to Play Key Role in Facilitating Communication in National Dialogue Process

Addis Ababa March 7/2022 /ENA/Addis Ababa University School of Journalism and Communication Lecturer, Dr. Yohannes Shiferaw said the media has an important role to play in facilitating communication for the success of the up coming national dialogue in Ethiopia.

Evidence suggests that many countries around the world have used national dialogue as a solution to their internal political challenges.

For example, Rwanda, South Africa, and Kenya, had been able to create a peaceful community with relatively strong economies by successfully conducting national dialogue.

Many say that national dialogue is one of crucial instruments to find a lasting solution to the existing political challenges in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia had established National Dialogue Commission with a view to bring a lasting peace vital to the prosperity of the country.

The national dialogue, which is expected to involve all segments of the society, aims at identifying options to solve problems and unify the people of Ethiopia around common goals.

The constructive engagement of the media is crucial for the successful conduct of this national dialogue.

Journalism and Communication, Lecturer at the Addis Ababa University, Dr. Yohannes Shiferaw

said that media plays a vital role in maintaining national unity.

He added that for the successful conduct of the upcoming national dialogue that has been initiated by the government of Ethiopia, the media has an important role to play in facilitating effective communication.

“The media has a big role to play in maintaining the unity of the country. This dialogue is designed to find a lasting solution to the problems that this country has gone through and the media needs to work hard to ensure that this dialogue is acceptable by the people,” he added.

The media has a significant role to play in facilitating the dialogue process by encouraging the general public to actively participate and work together for its successful accomplishment, the lecturer indicated.

“By providing the input of the forum to the public and what the people want from this dialogue and delivering it to the government, the media has an important role to play in creating a context in which people can solve their problems and move forward together as a nation.”

He stressed the need for all Ethiopians to prepare for the dialogue with a sprite of tolerance and rationality.

“If we focus on what we are going to do in the future, it is better to lay the foundation for the future because what we are talking about so far is one of the problems that the media has to deal with.”