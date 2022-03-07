Ethiopia, Djibouti Agree to Work on Border Security, Peacekeeping

Addis Ababa, March 7/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Djibouti have agreed to work jointly on security, training provisions and peacekeeping, the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) said.



The 9th Ethio-Djibouti Defense Chiefs of Staff meeting was held here at ENDF Headquarters, it was indicated.

Following the meeting, Chief of Staff of Ethiopian National Defense Force Field Marshal Birhanu Jula and his Djiboutian counterpart General Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim agreed to scale up cooperation between the defense forces of the two countries.

Ethiopia and Djibouti have signed accord on joint border patrols, information exchange, counter-terrorism, cultural exchanges, training, counter-terrorism and peacekeeping operations, it was learned.

Speaking on occasion, Field Marshal Birhanu said Ethiopia and Djibouti have historical and long-standing relations, enjoying brotherhood in terms of culture and language.

Birhanu said that the two countries, which have agreed to work as strategic, technical and cooperation alliance, is of great significance to regional peace and security.

He further said that Ethiopia and Djibouti are the seats of various international and continental organization.

Accordingly, the two countries in particular will be at the forefront to consolidate their role in peacekeeping missions, Field Marshal Berhanu underscored.

On his part, Djiboutian Chief of Staff, General Zakaria Cheikh Ibrahim recalled the memorandum of understanding (MoU) the two countries had signed to prevent various crimes in the border areas earlier.