PM Abiy Inaugurates Adama Steel Factory Expansion Project Carried out With 5.6 Bln Birr

Addis Ababa, March 7/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated today the expansion project of Adama Steel Factory carried out with a cost of 5.6 billion Birr.



Adama Steel Factory, established in 2011 with a total capital of 40 million Birr in Adama town of Oromia Region, has been producing nail and tin.

The factory has carried out an expansion project with a cost of 5.6 billion Birr and has now begun producing additional products of metals and tubolare ferro.

Currently the total capital of the factory has reached more than 7.8 billion Birr.

The expansion project will enable the factory to produce ferro, wires, and other metal products in addition to its previous products. The factory has now created permanent and temporary jobs for 9,000 people and expected to provide 3,000 more jobs up on fully operational.