Nation Cultivating Over 400,000 Hectare Land for Summer Wheat Production

Addis Ababa, March 7/2022/ENA/Currently, Ethiopia is undertaking the cultivation of summer wheat production on over 400,000 hectares of land across the country, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.



Ministry of Agriculture Crop Development Director, Isayas Lemma told ENA that as per the ten-year development plan, Ethiopia aspires to domestically substitute the importation of wheat.

The government is exerting efforts to increase the wheat production of the country by cultivating the crop throughout the year, he said.

Summer wheat production is part of this plan which has now been registering remarkable results, Isayas added.

He stated that in this regard collaborative works have been underway with domestic business people and farmers.

Isayas stated the essentiality of increasing the production and productivity of wheat, especially during the dry season.

According to the Director, the land used for summer wheat production increased from 180,000 hectares last year to over 400,000 hectares this year. Some 16 million quintal of wheat is expected to be harvested from that.

Remarkable achievements have been registered in wheat production, especially in Oromia and partly in Amhara and SNNPR, Isayas stated, and added that it is the main reason for the current increase of irrigable land.

The expected production has also rose from 7 to 16 million quintal of wheat when compared to last year, he elaborated.

Speaking of the low-land and irrigation wheat production, the director explained that three options are set: utilizing earlier wheat producing land, and increasing the productivity of smallholder farmers and engaging investors in the development.

He emphasized that efforts are underway to fully substitute the importation of wheat through increasing the production of wheat, especially during summer and low-land productivity.

Pilot irrigation of wheat has already been started in Afar and Somali regions, Isayas stated, and added that by expanding this trend Ethiopia will be able to substitute the importation of wheat.