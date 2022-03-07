Ethiopian Ambassador Confers with Chairman of Djibouti Ports, Free Zones

Addis Ababa, March 7/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye held a meeting with Chairman of the Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority Aboubaker Omer Hadi, at the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone.



The two sides discussed issues of bilateral importance, with a focus on ways to improve the efficient and effective movement of Ethiopia’s cargoes from Djibouti Ports and Free Zones to various parts of Ethiopia.

Following a fruitful discussion on a numerous issues, both have underscored the necessity of speeding up the ongoing construction of the Galamo-Molud asphalt road, which is located in one of the busiest corridor connecting Ethiopia to the ports of Djibouti and currently hosting the lion share of Ethiopia’s seaborne cargo.

Up on completion, the road is sought to ultimately augment the smooth flow of cargoes across the Ethio-Djibouti corridor.

Furthermore, during the meeting, an agreement has been reached to further cooperate in setting up a mechanism that will ensure the timely transportation of Ethiopia’s cargoes from the ports of Djibouti with the view to reduce cargo dwelling time at the ports, which will have a significant positive impact in terms of lowering service costs.