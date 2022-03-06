Djiboutian FM Says Victory of Adwa Exemplifies How Nations Can Defend Hegemonic Colonial Powers

Addis Ababa March 6/2022/ENA/ The 126th Adwa Victory Day was commemorated at the Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti in the presence of Djiboutian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.



On the occasion, the foreign minister conveyed a message of congratulations on the commemoration ceremony of Adwa victory day.

He said the Victory of Adwa exemplifies how nations can defend themselves against hegemonic colonial powers.

“Ethiopians are a proud people from a proud nation that has never been colonized,” he added.

In his opening remarks, Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti Berhanu Tsegaye described Adwa’s victory as a “historic victory” that changed the spectacle of colonialism in Africa, kindled the liberation fight of Africans, and shattered the yoke of slavery.

Dean of Ambassadors in Djibouti, Kamil Abdalla Gaza, Ambassadors of various countries, and representatives of international organizations, Ethiopian Embassy staff and members of the Ethiopian Diaspora community have also attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, invited guests also expressed their readiness to make history that will be remembered for centuries by embracing the values ​​of heroism and solidarity gained from the victory of Adwa, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

.