Mayor Visits Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of ENA, Its New Media Complex

Addis Ababa March 6/2022/ENA/ Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abiebie has visited today a photograph exhibition organized in connection with the 80th year anniversary of the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) and its newly built state of the art media complex.



During the occasion, the Mayor said that ENA, the sole news wire service of the country, is the oldest media outlet in Ethiopia that has been serving the nation as the eyes and ears of Ethiopians over the past 80 years.

Although there are other media outlets in the country, Adanech said ENA is exemplary in the industry as it has continued as a reliable source of information, she added.

She also lauded the state of the art media complex built by the news agency for it provides additional beauty to the city of Addis Ababa by efficiently utilizing the land it was granted.

The Mayor further urged ENA to strengthen its services pledging to provide the necessary support of the City Administration.

Deputy Mayor of the City, Jantirar Abay for his part said ENA is the pioneering institution that has been rendering a great deal of contribution to the country in the media sector.

Founded in 1942, ENA has been the oldest news agency in the country.

Over the last eight decades, ENA served as a news source for local and international events in Ethiopia.

Among other things ENA has been producing documentary and feature films as well as multiple sets of publication that were distributed to various public and commercial media outlets in the country.

The news agency is now marking its 80th anniversary with various events.