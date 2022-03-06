PM Abiy Encouraged by Domestic Wheat Production to Substitute Wheat Import in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa March 6/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was encouraged by the irrigated cluster wheat farming, said wheat Import substitution remains a target ahead.



The Premier said farmers in Ethiopia have been harvesting greater yields that will continue to be supported through various efforts.

“Since we embarked on irrigated summer wheat productivity by strengthening cluster farming approaches, our farmers have been harvesting greater yields that will continue to be supported through various efforts. Import substitution remains a target ahead,” the prime minister said.

The Government of Ethiopia is developing large hectares of land in two rounds, expecting to harvest 25 million quintal of wheat, it was learned.

The successful domestic wheat production in the country is aimed at substituting wheat import, to reduce import cost, and improve food security.