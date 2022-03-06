Road Projects worth Over 1.9 Billion Birr Inaugurated in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa March 6/2022/ENA/ Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abiebie today has inaugurated various road projects constructed with a cost of over 1.9 billion birr in the City.



The inaugurated projects include 11 asphalt roads, 2 parking lots and sidewalks, it was indicated.

Among the projects eight of them were built by the Addis Ababa Roads Authority and the rest by private contractors.

The roads that were completed today are more than 19 km long and 13- 60 meters wide.

The roads include Haile Garment -Jemo Square (Artist Hachalu Hundesa Road), CMC Michael Crossing Bridge, Washington DC Square-Legehar projects as well as the road from Ras-Desta Hospital to Kechene Medihanialem and others.

It was indicated during the inauguration that the completion of the roads will not only improve the traffic flow of the city but also enhance its beauty.