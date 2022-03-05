Ethiopia’s Decision to Open Embassy in Pakistan Will Bolster Bilateral Ties: Ambassador Abbas

March 05 /2022 (ENA) The decision of the Ethiopian government to open its embassy in Islamabad soon will enhance the bilateral relationship of the countries to a higher level, Pakistani Ambassador Shazab Abbas said.



The ambassador revealed that Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein has announced that the government would open its embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, during his recent visit to Pakistan.

The state minister had the opportunity to meet high ranking officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, with whom he discussed about ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Abbas told ENA that the visit was historic visit because this was purely to strengthen diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

The “Ethiopian government conveyed to us that they have decided to open an embassy in Pakistan. And this is the reflection and manifestation of the will of the government to strengthen relations with Pakistan.”

According to the ambassador, people interested to come to Ethiopia from Pakistan would find it much easier to travel from Pakistan to Ethiopia, people-to-people contact would be established and the two countries will come close to each other.

Moreover, he stressed that the most important thing is that political and economic relations would be strengthened by this action. “This was a historic decision and the people and government of Pakistan are very happy.”

Furthermore, Ambassador Abbas pointed out that Pakistani investors are very much eager to come to Africa and Ethiopia and start business.

For this to happen, “the decision to establish an embassy in Pakistan is very important because without having an embassy you may not convince people to go and travel from your country to another country.”

He stressed that the business and political relationships will create new kinds of results, which will definitely promote regional and international cooperation plus bilateral trade.

“I believe that after having this step, which your government has taken now, the relationship in the next five will be on a different trajectory.”