Victory of Kara Mara Cements Ethio-Cuba Relations, Says Ambassador Nicolás

March 05 /2022 (ENA) The Victory of Kara Mara has laid foundation that cements the bilateral and people-to-people relation between Cuba and Ethiopia, Cuba’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Jorge Lefebre Nicolás said.

In his remark at the 44th anniversary of Victory of Kara Mara today, Ambassador Jorge Lefebre Nicolás said the victory won by along with Cuban troops against the invading force of Somalia maintain the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ethiopia.

The anniversary of Victory of Kara Mara was commemorated at the Ethio-Cuba Friendship Park in the presence of government officials, staff of the Cuban embassy, and residents of Addis Ababa .

Noting that Ethiopians are combatant and brave people that are not submissive to foreign aggressors, Ambassador Nicolás stated that thousands of Cuban troops took part in the war alongside Ethiopian soldiers and 163 Cuban soldiers sacrificed their live in the war.

The engagement of Cuban troops and the deployment of medical groups to support Ethiopia in the war against Somalia invasion has cemented the bilateral relation between Ethiopia and Cuba, he noted.

The ambassador, who wished glory to Ethiopia and Cuba and their brave solders, laid wreath at the statue of Cuban martyrs that sacrificed their lives during the war.

South American and Caribbean Countries Affairs Director General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bekuma Merdassa lauded the Government of Cuba and its people for standing alongside Ethiopia both in hardship and tranquility times.

Such historic relationship between Ethiopia and Cuba needs to be upgraded, deepened in to economic cooperation and people-to-people ties, he underscored.

Addis Ababa Culture, Tourism and Arts Bureau Deputy Head, Sertse Fresbhat said the Victory of Kara Mara will further cement the people-to-people ties of Ethiopia and tourism.