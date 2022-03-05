Adwa Victory Expression of Honor, Defines Ethiopians as People: Ambassador Tizita

February 05/2022 (ENA) For Ethiopians the Adwa victory is an expression of freedom, honor and what defines Ethiopians as a people, Ethiopian Ambassador to India, Tizita Mulugeta said.

This was disclosed at the celebration of the 126th Anniversary of the Victory Adwa at the Embassy of Ethiopia in New Delhi, India.

The event was graced with the presence of former First Lady of Ethiopia Roman Tesfaye, distinguished ambassadors and high commissioners as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

Ethiopian students in different Indian universities as well as members of the Ethiopian community gathered at the premises of the embassy to celebrate the historical event that has shaped Ethiopian history heralding hope of freedom for the African peoples in Africa and beyond.

During the occasion, Ambassador Tizita said for Ethiopians the Adwa victory is an expression of freedom, honor and what defines Ethiopians as a people.

“When we decide to celebrate this special event in our embassy, we wanted to underline the fact that the victory has to be celebrated in an atmosphere of fostering freedom and unity,” she underscored.

Former First Lady, Roman Tesfaye, reflecting on the victory of Adwa, stressed the role and significant contributions of women in the battle and further talked about women’s struggles and sufferings in a society especially in the wake of wars.

Ambassador of South Sudan and Dean of African Head of Missions in India, Dr. Daniel Peter Othol explained how Ethiopia became an inspiration and model for many of the anti-colonial struggles in Africa and its important role in the African Union.

The event was highlighted by a panel discussion under the theme, “Adwa, Ethiopia’s Unity, Africa’s symbol of Independence”, to reflect on the broader importance of the victory of Adwa within the African continent and beyond.

The panelist, Mahlet Tesfaye, Diplomat at the embassy, presented a brief historical overview of the Battle of Adwa, touching upon crucial historical events, the impact of the victory on the anti-colonial and independence movements of black peoples in Africa and its significance in inspiring resistance movements in the Americas.