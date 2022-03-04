Kefeta Project to Lift up over 2 mln Vulnerable Youth

Addis Ababa March 4/2022 /ENA/ Kefeta project-an integrated youth program of 60 million USD-to lift up over 2 million vulnerable youth across Ethiopia was launched on Thursday.

The project is expected to help youth in 18 cities including Addis Ababa find meaningful jobs over the next five years.

It also aims at providing better access to essential services such as banking, family planning, and health care.

The project will mainly focus on training activities on the development of life skills and job creation to the youth besides the provision of supports with a view to improve their lives.

The project with the support of 60 million USD from USAID will be carried out jointly by the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and Amref Health Africa.

Kefeta Deputy Coordinator Yosef Bekele, told ENA that the project is primarily aimed at eradicating unemployment through providing continuous training.

“One of the projects grand objectives is solving youth unemployment. For this to happen, we will be providing trainings on foundational skill, employability development skill. And we will be providing basic educational literacy to early dropouts,” he elaborated.

Trainings on family planning are also the other objective of the project, Yosef stated, and added that basic computer literacy trainings will also be given.

The Deputy Coordinator noted that the project aspires to establish a youth financial institution for saving and provision of loans.

It will also strengthen the youth centers built by the government and enhance their service provision, it was indicated.

Women and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye said that the government is discharging its responsibility with a view to capacitating the youth to enable them build the future Ethiopia.

Projects like Kefeta are crucial in this regard to help build the capacity of the youth, the Minister added.

Ergogie lauded Amref Health Africa for agreeing to work in lifting up the vulnerable youth in Ethiopia besides its earlier engagement in child and youth health.

US Ambassador to Ethiopia, Tracey A. Jacobson said “we hope this project is going to directly impact and transform the lives of more than 2 million young people. It is very ambitious but it is very important.”