Ethiopian News Agency Largest Supplier of Info in Ethiopia, Africa: Russia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia

Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin, congratulated today the Ethiopian News Agency on its 80th founding anniversary and wished “the leadership and staff success in their mission and many more years of fruitful work.”

In his congratulatory letter, Ambassador Terekhin noted that ENA is one of the largest suppliers of information not only in Ethiopia but on the whole African continent.

“I express my sincerest congratulations to the leadership and staff of ENA on this solemn occasion. I wish them further success in their mission and many more years of fruitful work,” the ambassador wrote.

“ENA is one of the largest suppliers of information not only in Ethiopia, but on the whole African continent. It by right occupies leading position in the modern impetuous information stream,” he underscored.

Production of qualitative information content nowadays is a difficult task and not all the mass media can cope with it, the ambassador pointed out.

However, ENA has for many years been and remains a credible source of news for its Ethiopian and the international audience, according to Ambassador Terekhin.

Ethiopian News Agency is celebrating its anniversary founding in 1942 and it is to be recalled that a photograph exhibition organized in connection with the anniversary opened this morning in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.