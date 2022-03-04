Party Calls for Measures against terrorist Groups to Ensure Stability

Addis Ababa March 4/2022 /ENA/ The competing Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (ECSJ) urged today for measures against terrorist groups to ensure stability.

Briefing journalists, ECSJ General Secretary Abebe Akalu said TPLF’s incursions into the adjacent regions have caused massive destructions.

The party has sent a team of observers to asses the damages caused in North and South Wollo zones by the terrorist TPLF during its invasion, the general secretary stated.

The damage is very huge and unbelievable, he noted.

Similarly, the other terrorist group Shene has been committing various human rights violations almost on a daily basis, according to Abebe.

The government should, therefore, take proportionate measures against the brutal groups to protect the wellbeing of its citizens.

The general secretary emphasized that the government should carry out its responsibility of ensuring the safety of the Afar and Amhara people from the attacks of the aggressor.

He finally said that ECSJ is ready to work in close cooperation with the government with regard to providing support to the people that live in the drought hit parts of the country.