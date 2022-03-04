Pres. Sahlework, PM Abiy Express Condolences Over Passing Away of Patriarch Abune Merkorios

Addis Ababa March 4/2022/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have expressed condolences over the passing away of the 4th Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church, His Holiness Abune Merkorios.



President Sahle-Work expressed her condolences to the families of His Holiness and the people of Ethiopia wishing the Almighty God to place his soul in the heaven.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his part praised His Holiness for his critical role for the reunification of the two synods of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church at home and abroad.

The Patriarch was serving the nation with his prayers, the Prime Minister added, noting that missing of His Holiness at this time is a great loss.

The 4th Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church Abune Merkorios returned home after 27 years of exile in the U.S in 2018.

Abuna Merkorios was the fourth Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church chosen after the death of Abuna Tekle Haymanot in May 1988.

The Patriarch was receiving medical treatments over the weeks.

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Curch will hold emergency meeting today to determine the funeral arrangements.