PM Calls on Ethiopian News Agency to Promote True Stories for Posterity

Addis Ababa March 4/2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), the sole news wire service of the country, to reinforce its endeavor to report news stories that serve as bases for the true version of Ethiopia’s history.

A photograph exhibition organized in connection with the 80th anniversary of the news agency opened this morning in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said ENA is one of the longest-running institutions in the history of Ethiopian media and even in the African continent.

Abiy pointed out that “Ethiopian News Agency is a long-serving institution. When ENA was created, we did not even have a news agency in Africa as a continent. The institution is the first (in the continent) which is not to be overlooked as a simple historical event.”

According to him, the agency is one of the leading institutions in the field of media development that has been contributing competent media professionals in the country.

The premier noted that influential and talented journalists who are currently working at various media outlets had passed through the agency.

“If we say there are people who write a better article in Ethiopia today or practicing real journalism in the private media and write stories close to reality, they have passed through this great news agency.”

Noting that news stories are the basis of history, the PM urged the Ethiopian News Agency to intensify its effort by practicing true journalism and promoting the true version of Ethiopia that will enable the country to be a winner.

“ENA’s major task is to correct mistakes and create a better future for the country. Unless the agency does not report the truth on a daily basis and presents it for the betterment of the country, the consequences can be devastating in the long run.”

Therefore, it is important to support institutions such as the Ethiopian News Agency to seek truth and create truth like the Ethiopian News Agency as “truth will allow the state to move on to a better future.”

Appreciating the agency’s ongoing efforts to promote the interest of the country and keep the Ethiopian society informed, Abiy finally urged the agency to consolidate its contributions.

“I would like to call on ENA to continue its successful work by creating and documenting transcendent news stories that would unify people, ensure the prosperity of Ethiopia, and nurture the truth for generations to come.”

Ethiopian News Agency Chief Executive Officer, Seife Derebe said on his part the agency is set to be among the most influential news agencies in Africa by providing content in foreign languages.

He added that the nearly complete ultra-modern media complex with three TV and four radio studios would help the agency to meet its intended target. Of those, the two TV studios will become operational this year Ethiopian year.

Pointing out that the Ethiopian News Agency was on the verge of cessation some three years ago,Seife thanked the prime minister for his immense role in saving one of Africa’s oldest news agencies from liquidation.

With its 38 branches across the country, the agency is currently providing news items for the ever-growing content need of the various media houses in the country.

The Ethiopian News Agency produces news, public opinion surveys, monitoring services, documentary films, among others, in local and foreign languages.