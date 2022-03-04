Contending Political Parties Preparing to Actively Partake in Upcoming National Dialogue

Addis Ababa March 4/2022 /ENA/ Two contending political parties in Ethiopia said that they have been making preparation to actively engage in the upcoming National Dialogue initiated by the government.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia had established National Dialogue Commission with a view to bring a lasting peace vital to the prosperity of the country.

Accordingly, House of Peoples’ Representatives approved the appointment of 11 commissioners for the National Dialogue Commission recently.

The national dialogue, which is expected to involve all segments of the society, would identify options to solve problems and unify the people of Ethiopia around common goals.

In this regard, the participation and constructive engagement of contending political is important.

Two of the contending Political Parties approached by ENA said the Government’s plan to conduct an inclusive national dialogue would pave the way to bring consensus on critical national issues vital to sustain the unity of the country and ensure peace.

The national dialogue would also play a vital role to solve problems being observed across the country by creating common understanding among the people, they added.

The Executive Committee member of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (Ezema), Maeregu Girma said the party is carrying out preparations to actively engage in the planned national dialogue by establishing a committee and pertinent office to facilitate the process with a great deal of attention.

He stated that the entire existing challenges of the country are not expected to be resolved through the national dialogue alone; however, he said Ezema believes in the fact that if the national dialogue is conducted effectively by bringing key national issues on the table, most of the critical challenges of the country would be resolved.

In this regard, the party is working to suggest important national agendas to be discussed during the course of the national consultation, Maeregu added.

Tigray Democratic Party (TDP) Secretary, Gidena Medhin said his party believes the government’s initiative to hold nationwide consultation has huge political significant to ensuring long-lasting peace in the country.

Gidena also pointed out that the national dialogue would provide an immense opportunity to inculcate the culture of resolving national challenges through dialogue in Ethiopia.

“It does not mean we will agree in all the issues during the dialogue. But we will agree on the ways how to avoid the challenges,” he added.

His party is undertaking preparations to play its role for the successful conduct of the national dialogue, Gidena stated.