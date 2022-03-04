Indian, Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Firms Express Readiness to Work Jointly

Addis Ababa March 4/2022/ENA/ Indian and Ethiopian pharmaceutical companies held business matching meeting in Addis Ababa on Thursday evening to work together in pharmaceutical sectors.



An Indian delegation representing 47 pharmaceutical companies is here in Ethiopia to assess investment opportunities in the country.

Along with exploring investment opportunities, the Indian pharmaceutical companies discussed with their counter parts in Ethiopia on how they can jointly engage in the sector.

During the meeting, head of the delegation Deepti Pant explained about the potentials of Indian companies in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is promising, she said, adding that the companies have promising experiences in the sector including in the field of bio-technology, ICT infrastructure, capacity building, among others.

The companies have keen interest to work together with Ethiopian companies in the sector, she noted.

Ethiopian Pharmaceutical and Medical Supplies Manufacturing Association President, Daniel Waktole on his part said Ethiopia has also promising potential in pharmaceutical sector.

He stated that the companies in Ethiopia are desirous to working in joint venture with the Indian counter parts with a view to strengthen the sector in both countries.

“The Ethiopian companies engaging in the pharmaceutical sectors are very pleased to welcome and work with Indian companies,” he pointed out.

It was indicated that with a market of over 110 million people and the availability of a skilled and semi-skilled work force as well as various government incentives, the industry in Ethiopia offers a big opportunity for Indian pharmaceutical companies.