Ethiopia Plans to Repatriate More Than 100,000 Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa March 4/2022/ENA/ The government of Ethiopia announced plan to repatriate 102,000 Ethiopians who are in appalling conditions in the detention centers and prisons of Saudi Arabia.



The national committee established to return the Ethiopians in difficult conditions held discussion today in the presence Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, who is also Chairperson of the Committee.

The discussion that attracted several pertinent actors has focused on ways to return the Ethiopians to their home.

The participants have exchanged views on the repatriation plan developed by the national committee.

During the discussion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen said protecting the safety of Ethiopians living foreign countries is the main focus of the government in its citizen based diplomacy.

He also mentioned the discussion held between the government of Saudi Arabia and Ethiopian delegation that comprised of religious leaders and government officials on ways to repatriate the Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia located in prisons and other detention centers.

Accordingly, division of tasks has been assigned among the pertinent Federal and Regional institutions in order to repatriate some 102,000 Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia, Demeke added.

It estimated that about 750,000 Ethiopians are now living in Saudi Arabia.

Among the total 300,000 are legal while the remaining have entered to that country illegally.

The government of Ethiopia has been exerting efforts to repatriate the Ethiopian over the past years. For instance it had repatriated tens of thousands of Ethiopians over the past months.