Exhibition Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of ENA Opened in the Presence of PM Abiy

Addis Ababa March 4/2022/ENA/ A photograph exhibition organized in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) opened today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.



Founded in 1942, ENA has been the oldest news agency in the country.

Over the last eight decades, ENA served as a news source for local and international events on Ethiopia.

Among other things ENA has been producing documentary and feature films as well as multiple sets of publication that were distributed to various public and commercial media outlets in the country.

The news agency is now marking its 80th anniversary with various events including a photo exhibition.

As part of the celebration, a photograph exhibition was opened today in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Army, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, and other senior government officials and invited guests.

The exhibition organized in the new premises of the Ethiopian News Agency depicts the 80 years of journey of the Agency and other related activities.

The exhibition that was officially opened by Field Marshal Birhanu Jula and ENA Board Chairman, Minister of Defense Dr. Abreham Belay is expected to remain open to the public for 10 days.

In addition to the exhibition, several other events will be held including a panel discussion.