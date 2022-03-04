Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, Abune Merkorios Passes Away

Addis Ababa March 4/2022/ENA/ The 4th Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, Abune Merkorios has passed away.



The 4th Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church Abune Merkorios returned home after 27 years of exile in the U.S in 2018.

Abuna Merkorios was the fourth Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church chosen after the death of Abuna Tekle Haymanot in May 1988.

The Patriarch was receiving medical treatments over the weeks.

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Curch will hold emergency meeting today to determine the funeral arrangements.