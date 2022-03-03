Ethiopia Expects U.S. Gov’t to Hold TPLF Accountable for Its Atrocious Acts, DPM & FM Demeke Says

Addis Ababa March 3/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnon said Ethiopia expects the U.S. government to hold the TPLF accountable for its atrocious acts and continued provocations in the Afar and Amhara region.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen conferred today with Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America to Ethiopia.

Speaking on the peace initiatives in Ethiopia, he explained the establishment of the National Dialogue Commission, the appointment of the Commissioners, and preparation for the commencement of the inclusive national dialogue sooner.

He mentioned the lifting of the state of emergency and the release of high-profile political figures from prisons as positive steps that promote sustainable peace and stability in Ethiopia.

Demeke also spoke about the efforts of the government of Ethiopia in implementing the recommendations of the joint UN-UEHRC investigations on alleged human rights abuses in Tigray, mentioning the need to probe into the human rights abuses perpetrated by the TPLF in the Afar and Amhara regions.

He also explained the efforts of the government of Ethiopia in providing unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray.

However, due to the TPLF’s attack and expansion of the conflict to the Afar Region, the safe passage of humanitarian supplies to Tigray is compromised, further obstructing humanitarian aid efforts.

Demeke further said Ethiopia expects the US government to hold the TPLF accountable for its atrocious acts and continued provocations in the Afar and Amhara region.

He also said measures, such as the exclusion of Ethiopia from AGOA eligibility and the proposed Draft Bill HR6600 do not commensurate with the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, on her part, thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for the briefing and expressed her government’s concerns over human rights and humanitarian issues related to the conflict in the northern part of the country.

She also expressed interest in further strengthening the relationship between Ethiopia and the United States.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister finally reassured the Charge d’ Affaires of the Ministry’s readiness to work with her and render support for the successful undertaking of her duties and her mission in Ethiopia.