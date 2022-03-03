Generation Needs to Register “Victory of Adwa” over Poverty, Backwardness: MoFA Spokesperson

Addis Ababa March 3/2022/ENA/ The present generation needs to register its “Victory of Adwa” by overcoming poverty, ignorance and backwardness, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

The spokesperson made the remark at the first edition of the Victory of Adwa and Pan-African gala program prepared at Sheraton Addis Hotel last night to commemorate the 126th Victory of Adwa.

The gala dinner, jointly prepared by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ethiopian artist Chachi Tadesse, brought together ambassadors and the diplomatic community.

Dina said on the occasion that Adwa is a historic episode that paved the way for the prevalence of justice and equality of mankind over injustice and exploitation.

“It only reminds you that Adwa is a historic episode that paved the way for the prevalence of justice and equality of mankind over injustice and exploitation. It has been a revelation of the aspiration for protecting independence in the face of yearnings for operation and exploitation.”

According to him, many oppressed people around the world have been inspired for independence and freedom by the victory at Adwa.

“They managed the relentless struggle against colonialism and kept winning that independence,” he added.

Above all, the victory has contributed hugely to connecting mankind on the basis of equality and unity, pacifying the world, emancipating mankind from shocks of poverty, backwardness and hatred.

The spokesperson further stressed on the need by this generation of Ethiopia and Africa to repeat the Victory of Adwa in its own way by overcoming poverty, ignorance and backwardness that have remained the major bottlenecks in the continent.

The popular singer Chachi Tadesse said on her part Adwa was a beacon for Africa freedom and ignited Ethiopians to come out together for a cause, regardless of their difference and status.

“The cause of Adwa was Ethiopia and her freedom, and freedom further ignited the fire for liberation of Africa. The victory of Adwa only meant that Ethiopia was not colonized but what it really means is that Africa rose victorious.”

Moreover, the invincible spirit of the warriors of Adwa and their leaders, Menilik II and Tayitu became a source of energy, patriotism and determination “for our great continental freedom fighters for decades to come,” she pointed out.

Africans are living in the richest continent of the earth, Chachi noted, adding that the fighting of the African people is not yet over.

The artist underscored, “We have to know that our fighting is not over. We have the Adwa of the 21st century continuing to stare on us in the eye as we live our daily lives. And with the spirit of Adwa, the voice of the children of Africa will be louder and our light bright than ever before.”