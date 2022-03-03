China Expresses Readiness to Play Constructive Part in Ongoing Efforts to Bring Peace in Ethiopia

March 03,2022 (ENA) The government of China expressed readiness to continue playing an active and constructive part in the ongoing efforts to bring peace in Ethiopia.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said in a press briefing on Wednesday that China noticed that the Ethiopian government has declared to halt advances on Tigray, put an early end to the national state of emergency.

The government of Ethiopia has also been actively preparing for an inclusive political dialogue nationwide for some time, which has positive significance for easing the situation in north Ethiopia, he added.

“As a sincere friend of the Ethiopian people, China calls on all relevant parties to work together to resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation and bring the country back onto the track of peace, development and revitalization,” the Spokesperson stated.

He further expressed his government’s readiness to continue to play an active and constructive part in this regard.