Ethiopian Unity Should be Maintained By Replicating Heroism of Forefathers

Addis Ababa March 2/2022 /ENA/Participants of the celebration of the 126th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa said the new generation needs to sustain Ethiopian unity through replicating heroism of their forefathers.

Ethiopians across the country celebrated the 126th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa with various assortments today.

Particularly, the day was celebrated in Addis Ababa in the presence of President Sahlework Zewde, senior government officials, members of the Ethiopian Patriotic Association, prominent persons and residents of the city.

Some of the participants approached by ENA said the Victory of Adwa is a result of strong unity among all Ethiopians across the nation.

Such unity is critically vital to the advancement of Ethiopia in all aspect of the nation building activities including economic development and peace building efforts, the participants added.

Hence, the participants stressed the need to sustain Ethiopian unity by replicating the heroism of the forefathers that had been demonstrated during the Victory of Adwa.

Among the participants, Former Member of the Ethiopian Army, Shambel Abebe Alemu said we won the battle of Adwa because we have stood together despite our differences from the time of immemorial.

The people of Ethiopia particularly the younger generation can sustain the history of their ancestors by drawing lessons from the battle of Adwa and protect the country from the enemy.

“This is my message to young people today because we can’t purchase an impressive history in the world but such notable history comes from the heroism of the forefathers…they can make Ethiopia better than any other country by respecting this. Heroism is not just only on the battlefield. Ethiopians could replicate this in all aspect of the country. Ethiopia will prevail if they help their country with their ability and skill just like their forefathers did at the battle of Adwa.”

Alemayehu Tsegaye, who came from Ohio, U.S on his part said he attended the celebration for the first time since he left the country 13 years ago.

He added that the victory of Adwa is not only a source of pride for us but also a celebration of black people with a unique history of uniting Africa. And it has a great significance.

“We are all one. Nothing separates us. There are heroes from Oromo, Amhara, Gurage and all around the country. All of this together will create a great Ethiopian hero. So we have to learn from Adwa. It is not just a celebration of Adwa, but we need to show this in action. We are the one who must work to unite Ethiopia and transcend to coming generation. Therefore, youths must learn from this.”

Ethiopians across the country celebrated the 126th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa while the major event colorfully took place in Addis Ababa.

The celebration, which was attended by many Ethiopians, was adorned with bright Ethiopian melodies and costumes.

The battle of Adwa was the climactic battle of the first Italo-Ethiopian war. The Ethiopian forces defeated the Italian invading force on Sunday 1 March 1896, near the town of Adwa.

The Victory had inspired many in Africa and other parts of the world to fight against colonialism and declare their freedom.