Pres. Sahlework Urges Current Generation to Fight Poverty by Taking Lessons from Victory of Adwa

Addis Ababa March 2/2022 /ENA/ Current generation must fight poverty and backwardness by taking lessons from the strong unity and collaboration witnessed during the victory of Adwa, President Sahlework Zewde urged.

Ethiopians across the country celebrated the 126th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa.

Addressing the 126th anniversary of the victory of Adwa, President Sahlework Zewde said in order to get out of poverty, it is necessary to stand together and understand each other.

“We must learn from the victory of Adwa that nothing will stop us if we stand together,” she said.

The President noted that our forefathers accepted the call of Emperor Menelik II and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the nation by preferring death than colonialism.

The victory of Adwa is a valuable sacrifice for freedom and sovereignty, she said.

“We have shown that nothing can stop us from working together to make Ethiopia a better place. Once again, on this day, I call upon all the people in Ethiopia to repeat the victory we gained in Adwa to defeat backwardness and misery in the country,” she said.

The value of freedom is measured “when we examine the history of countries that have been deprived freedom,” she indicated.

State Minister for Culture and Sports, Worknesh Birru for her part said the Victory of Adwa was a historic moment for Ethiopian unity and African liberation movement.

She added that Ethiopian forefathers fought together with unparalleled bravery, saved the country from invaders and preserve freedom to the current generation.

Our forefather’s patriotism is a big secret that must be followed by the current generation in the efforts to alleviate poverty by standing together.

“Just as we have proved our unity, ability and ingenuity in Adwa, we must go on to write a history of success and development in our time. We must record another victory by fighting poverty and backwardness.”

She stressed that we must all work together to ensure prosperity by developing Ethiopia, strengthening peace and unity.

Higher government officials from federal and regional government, religious fathers and residents of Addis Ababa have attended the celebration of the 126th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa.