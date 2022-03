Addis Ababa, March 2/2022/ENA Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnon arrived in Jigjiga, Somali Regional State of Ethiopia today.





The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs was welcomed by the Somali regional President Mustafa Muhumed Omar and other senior officials of the region at Jigjiga airport.

Demeke is expected to discuss on the current situation about drought-affected areas in the region with regional officials.