Victory of Adwa Opens Gate for Freedom of Fellow Africans, DPM & FM Demeke Says

Addis Ababa, March 2/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnon said Ethiopians celebrate Adwa not only as a Victory Day against tyranny but as a day that opened the gates of freedom for African brothers and sisters by inspiring anti-colonialism struggles.



Demeke has extended a congratulatory message for the anniversary of the 126th Adwa Victory Day.

In his message, Demeke noted that Adwa is not only celebrated as Victory Day against tyranny but as a day that opened the gates of freedom for “our African brothers and sisters by inspiring anti-colonialism struggles.

Many of our enemies repeatedly tried to violate the sovereignty and independence of Ethiopia, but none of them succeeded, he added.

“Thanks to the freedom-loving sons and daughters of our country, we successfully resisted all of the attacks and stood tall and proud throughout our long history!” he stated.

He underscored that “we were able to stay free because we chose to unify our forces and solidify our strength, and there is no other testament to that than the victory of Adwa,” noting that Ethiopians today are firm to preserve the independence of their country, guided by the spirits of the success of their forefathers and mothers.

Unity was the key to breaking free of the chains of oppression, but it also is indispensable to grow and shine together, he pointed out.