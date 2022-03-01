Adwa Victory Triggers Nations Under Oppression Break Policy of Colonialism, Inferiority: PM Abiy

Primer Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Victory of Adwa has triggered Africans, Asians and South Americans to break the yoke of slavery and relieve the burden of colonialism and inferiority.

In his congratulatory message for the celebration of the 126th anniversary of battle of Adwa, Premier Abiy said Adwa has also enabled the aforementioned continents to break the yoke of slavery and the burden of colonialism

He added the Victory of Adwa changed the racist narrative between blacks and whites, registering a shining testimony of black identity and heroism.

Above all, the Victory of Adwa is a bright monument that has taught the harsh consequences of trying to pose threats on Ethiopia, Abiy indicated.

“We are fortunate to be able to celebrate the Victory of Adwa where our brave mothers and fathers have registered great triumph by rejecting colonialism and slavery as well as inferiority and humiliation.”

Abiy also stressed the Victory of Adwa is not an independent day rather it is a celebration of our the liberty which we have defended through our heroism, adding which is always the “source our pride.”

Noting that the Victory of Adwa’s is so precious to Ethiopia entails similar bravery and effort in converting the ugly faces of the country such as poverty, backwardness and hunger, the prime minister stressed, adding to uphold democracy, brotherhood and justice with the spirit of Adwa.

The Premier added “We need to eradicate poverty, backwardness, and division. If we achieve success over these three enemies as we won victory at the battle of Adwa, Ethiopia will not only be proud of its former heroes but also of heroes today .”