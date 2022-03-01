Present Generation Should Renew Spirit of Adwa to Overcome Economic Difficulties: Historians

Addis Ababa March 1/2022/ENA/ This generation should renew the victory of patriots at the Battle of Adwa in the economic sector by defeating poverty, historians and researchers said.

Ethiopian heroes had defeated Italian invaders that came to scramble the country 126 years ago near the mountains of Adwa.

The victory opened a new chapter for all black people and was a day of humiliation for the foreign invaders.

The Victory of Adwa was a beacon of liberation at a time when Europeans were scrambling for Africa as a whole, according to the historian Ahmed Zakaria.

“In the 1884/85 Berlin Conference, the leaders of European countries sought to discuss establishing rules to amicably divide resources among the Western countries at the expense of the African people,” he pointed out.

According to him, “the (Europeans) divided and occupied Africa in search of raw materials and markets.”

The historian stated that the new generations should join forces to tackle today’s economic challenges the country is facing by standing steadfastly like their.

The other historian and journalist, Teshome Berhanu said the treachery of the fascists in wrongly translating Article 17 of the Treaty of Wuchale into Italian led to the war.

To correct that, King Menelik II of Ethiopia declared war on them for cheating and violating the treaty, he added.

Ethiopians at last emerged winners despite their primitive weapons vis-a-vis the modern armors of the enemy.

According to Teshome, this generation should build the economy of Ethiopia with a spirit of love, harmony, and unity.