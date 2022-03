Addis Ababa, March 1/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia and Italy have signed one million Euro (56,967,900 Birr) grant agreement for civil information registration service.



The agreement was signed between Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy and Head of Italy International Cooperation Marina Sereni.

Ahmed Shide and Marina Sereni have also discussed about ways of further strengthening development cooperation between the two countries, according to Ministry of Finance.