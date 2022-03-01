Deputy PM & Foreign Minister, UN Special Envoy for Somalia Hold Talks

Addis Ababa, March 1/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held talks with UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan, at his office today.

The two sides exchanged views on the election in Somalia, the reform process of the AU peacekeeping force in Somalia (AMISOM), and the need to stem the terrorist acts of Al-Shabab.

The deputy prime minister told the special envoy that Ethiopia, as a friendly country, has been closely following the election process in Somalia, further expressing his delight over the peaceful manner that the process has been undertaken.

Speaking about Al-Shabab, he said cooperation is indispensable to prevent the group’s attempts to exploit the election process in Somalia and the drought to advance its terrorist acts of destabilizing the region.

The two sides also talked about the reform process in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the role of troop-contributing states, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.