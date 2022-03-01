Ethiopians Urged to Preserve Sovereignty, Pass Country Intact to Next Generation

Addis Ababa, March 1/2022/ENA/ Ethiopians should preserve their country and pass it on to the next generation as forefathers kept the nation independent through huge colossal scarifies, Culture and Sports State Minister Worknesh Birru said.



Speaking at a symposium organized in connection with the 126th Adwa Victory Day to be celebrated tomorrow, she noted that Victory of Adwa was a phenomenon that sparked ray of freedom for oppressed black Africans, a day of glory when Ethiopians fought united against colonialism and defeated it.

The day will be celebrated under the motto: “Victory of Adwa — Unity for Ethiopians, Ray of independence for Africa.”

According to the state minister, the Victory of Adwa which gave rise to Pan-Africanism was historic moment that enabled Ethiopia to earn its reputation in Africa today.

She further stressed that remembering the heroes who accomplished this by marching united for the independence of their country.

Noting that Ethiopia is a country that survived through the sacrifices of forefathers, Worknesh said this generation has thus a responsibility to preserve it and pass it on to the next generation by living in unity.

“We should strive to write our own history like our brave patriots who united and defeated the enemy withstanding minor differences.”

The state minister underlined that the generation should stand together for national development and peace by refraining from wrong deeds that undermine national unity and remembering the legacy of forefathers.

The Victory of Adwa marks the victory of Ethiopians over Italy, an invading European fascist force on March 1, 1896.

Ethiopians celebrates this year the 126th anniversary of Battle of Adwa on March 2, 2022.