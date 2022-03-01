Nat’l Dialogue Would Help Resolve Conflicts, Sustain Development, Say Scholars

Addis Ababa March 1/2022/ENA/ The national dialogue in Ethiopia would help to resolve the conflicts and misunderstandings among communities and sustain the country’s development, scholars said.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Wachamo University Social Science College dean Samuel Shibeshi said the recently formed National Dialogue Commission will bring communities together and come up with something good for the country.

There were many conflicts and unprecedented crisis, especially in the north, that caused social, economic, and political problems over the past 3 years, he added.

According to him, “national dialogue is of immense benefit to the people and the country because at the moment Ethiopia is passing through many challenges. Building national consensus is, therefore, essential to address the problems.”

This forum is essential to create a stable country and region, Samuel said, adding that this should not be a short-term plan.

However, it is necessary to be transparent, accountable and put an end to the past to achieve the lofty goal of the commission, the dean stated.

Grace Leadership and Theological University Academic dean, Dereje Kifle said on his part the establishment of the commission is a good start to resolve disputes and misunderstandings among communities and sustain development.

“I believe that solving problems through dialogue is better than solving problems through war,” he added.

The dean pointed out that transparent, participatory, non-judgmental consultations would help all sections of the society to come together and produce solutions through extensive communication mechanisms.

“Our history shows that we always had opportunities during times of change, but we have not used them appropriately. This time, I urge everyone to seize this opportunity to build a national consensus that is crucial for development and creation of a better generation.”

Mekane Yesus Seminary Vice President for Academic Program Operations, Ayalew Tessema appreciated the effort of the government for establishing a forum that both autonomous and legal.

“Many avenues have been explored by individuals to solve our multiple problems. The individuals taught, wrote, and tried hard to solve the problems… But (now) I am very happy to see that the government really understood the huge gap and addressed it in this way. I think this is the only solution for our country,” the vice president said.

Since the road is new, nevertheless, the experiences would be difficult, full of internal struggles and pressures, Ayalew noted, adding that he believes all these can be solved by working together because “I think everyone who wants to, whether they like it or not, can come to the forum and share their ideas, ask questions and come up with solutions.”

The scholars, who talked to the Ethiopian News Agency, were in attendance of a consultative forum on Ethiopians social assets and the role of scholars in building lasting peace.