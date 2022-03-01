Ethiopia Reaffirmed Commitment to Realization of LAPSSET Project

Addis Ababa March 1/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia reaffirmed its continued commitment to the realization of the Project geared towards the development, integration and prosperity aspirations of our respective people, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the 7th Programme for Infrastructure Development for Africa (PIDA) Week parallel event on the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia (LAPSSET) Corridor Project, Ethiopia reaffirmed its continued commitment to the realization of the Project geared towards the development, integration and prosperity aspirations of our respective people.

In his opening remarks on behalf of Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Kenya Meles Alem, Hibamo Ayalew, reiterated that the LAPSSET is a game changer regional integration and economic development project.

He further noted, the project seeks to unlock the potential of the untapped regional trade through seamless connectivity, driven by a multi-faceted transport and logistics corridor.

The project also seeks to promote regional integration through trans-border trade and investments, he added.

As a result, he urged all governments and partners to re-affirm their commitment to strengthening LAPPSSET project and accelerate the attainment of overall socio-economic transformation for the peoples of East Africa.

The session on the LAPSSET is underway under the title “Investment Potentials of the LAPSSET Land Bridge to Central Africa and Beyond” as part of the 7th PIDA Week, which is also taking place under the theme “Putting Africa on a Firm Footing for Recovery, Growth and Resilience through Infrastructure”. The event is happening at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).