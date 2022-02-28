Strengthening Social Capital Crucial ​​to Ensure Lasting Peace in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa February 28/2022 /ENA/The country’s great social capital ​​needs to be nurtured and strengthened in order to achieve lasting peace in Ethiopia, State Minister of Peace, Taye Danda’a said.

The State Minister made the remark today during a one-day consultative meeting organized by the Ministry in Bishoftu town of Oromia to discuss on social capital and the role of scholars for building sustainable peace.

The State Minister of Peace Taye Danda’a said on the occasion that “we Ethiopians have great capital that would be exemplary for others and we must use this to build peace for the country.”

The desired peace in the country could be achieved with the prevailing of truth and justice; he said.

According to the state minister, minor problems are costing the country dearly because the existing social capitals ​​are not being properly utilized for the purpose of peace building efforts.

Recognizing the important role of scholars in addressing this, he urged intellectuals to work hard to develop and preserve the abundant resources of social capital for the benefit of the nation.

Presenting a research paper at the forum, Dr. Tilahun Bajitawal, on his part said social capitals have ​​ many benefits and it is possible to benefit more from it by adhering to common rules and values.

Social capital is not limited to repairing the broken and reconciliation, he said explaining that Ethiopia’s lasting peace can only be achieved through social capital.

Social capital is always available and needs to be used as a convenient platform, Dr. Tilahun noted.

In addition, western cultures need to be protected from influencing our culture because where social capitals ​​are weak, peace is more likely to be weakened and destroyed, the researcher underlined.

Everyone has a responsibility, specially scholars to make sure that this does not happen,” he said.

During the discussion, it was indicated that scholars should consider the significant role of our social capital ​​and resources in ensuring lasting peace.

Religious leaders, including scholars from public and private universities, attended the conference, organized by the Ministry.