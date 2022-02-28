Ambassadors Urged to Boost Economic Diplomacy by Understanding Homegrown Economic Reform

Addis Ababa, February 28/2022 /ENA/ State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Redwan Hussein has urged ambassadors to give due attention to global economic and political dynamics that may determine the building of a strong and resilient economy at home.

Understanding homegrown economic reform would help to boost economic diplomacy of the country, the state minister noted.

The newly appointed ambassadors, in today’s capacity-building training session, have covered issues in conducting Economic Diplomacy in light of the Homegrown Economic reform agenda in Ethiopia.

Present at the session, Eyob Tekalgn, State Minister of Finance said the Homegrown Economic reform was designed to create jobs, ensure investment flows into the country, and lay foundations to build a strong socio-economic structure.

Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic and the conflict in northern Ethiopia, the country’s economy withstood the pressures and registered better results, he added.

Eyob pointed out that the government would continue to take several measures, such as increasing productivity to spur economic growth.