Ethiopia, Nigeria Agree to Work Together on Diaspora Participation

Addis Ababa February 28/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Diaspora Agency and Nigerian Diaspora Commission reached a consensus on working together to increase and strengthen the participation of the diaspora for national development in their respective countries.



Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Deputy Director Mohamed Idris has visited Nigeria leading a delegation.

During the visit, the delegation discussed with Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Foreign Affairs Ministry and National Bank representatives.

According to a statement from the agency, Mohamed said the visit is useful to learn good practices in strengthening the participation of diaspora and lay foundation for relation between the two institutions.

The deputy director pointed out the experiences, participation, and encouraging results of the Ethiopian diaspora, especially after the establishment of the agency, including the achievement of the Great Home Coming Initiative.

Besides the commission, representatives of Foreign Affairs Ministry and National Bank of Nigeria presented their respective activities related to the diaspora during the experience exchange meeting.

Nigerian Diaspora Commission Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the fast pace of development she has been observing in her repeated visit to Ethiopia shows the potential of Ethiopians to do anything important for development.

She said the Nigerian Diaspora Commission is working on different strategies to further increase the participation of over 17 million Nigerian Diaspora.

Each Nigerian state has its own diaspora affairs coordinator and an Investment Fund is under establishment as well as Diaspora registration portal has also been developed, she said.

According to her, the Commission is working to connect successful and credible developers in the housing sector with the Diaspora to make the Diaspora a homeowner.

The Commission will hold the annual Diaspora Day and the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Conference.

The commission prepares print media to promote influential Nigerian Diaspora and started hosting a weekly Television program about the Diaspora.

The delegation during its stay in Nigeria met and discussed with Ethiopians living in and around the capital city Abuja, will head to Ghana for a similar exchange.