Prosperity Party Vows to Sustain Multifaceted Reform Activities in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa , February 28/2022/ENA/ Prosperity Party (PP) has vowed to work hard in order to sustain the multifaceted reform activities being carried out in Ethiopia.



Briefing the media today, Head of the Office of the Prosperity Party, Adam Farah said the party will hold its Congress in Addis Ababa from 11-13 March 2022.

The Congress will be held under the theme: “Rising up from Challenges,” with a view to exceling Ethiopia to a higher level.

According to Adam, Prosperity Party is a result of struggle and demands for justice, democracy and equity.

Furthermore, he elaborated that the party, which is working to realize a prosperous Ethiopia, is also playing pivotal role in leading the country’s transformation.

The party is striving for universal social, economic and political prosperity in the country Adam said, adding the party is making various efforts to fulfill its promises made during the sixth national election.

“Prosperity is a true multi-nationalism party that has been transformed by the demands and struggles for justice, democracy and equity. Prosperity Party is striving to ensure universal social, economic and political prosperity in Ethiopia as well as to fulfill its promises and mandate.”

As per the decision made during the meetings of the Executive and Central committees of the Party, PP’s first Congress will be held for three days in the capital Addis Ababa as of the 11th of March, 2022, Adam said.

He stated that the main purpose of the congress is to transform Ethiopia towards peace, development and prosperity.

“Prosperity Party will hold its first and historical Congress from 11-13 March 2022 in Addis Ababa. The Congress will be held while we are carrying out an exceptional struggle. The theme of the Congress is ’Rising up from Challenges.’ the theme is selected just to show the fact that we can exceed Ethiopia to a higher level if we cooperate and work together in key national issues as we have demonstrated during the campaign for survival.”

According to the Head, the main objectives of the Congress include reviewing the journey of reform being implemented over the past years, finding ways to maintain the positive achievements, correct weaknesses observed, as well as enhancing the ongoing reform measures.

The Congress is also expected to elect leaders and undertake other related functions, Adam said.

Some 1,600 members of the Party are expected to participate in the three day Congress and 400 invited guests will attend the Congress without voting right.

The head has also stated that 41 sister parties from 38 different countries will partake in the Congress.

Domestic Competitive Political Parties, elders, scholars and prominent personalities have also been invited to attend the Congress.

It was indicated during the occasion that Prosperity Party has more than 11 million members.